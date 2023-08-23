Chair of Mid Ulster District Council , Councillor Dominic Molloy, who also attended the event described it as “one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in the council’s annual events calendar”.

"Lumarina continues to shine a light on the amazing facilities at Ballyronan for all the family to enjoy. It also provides a welcome boost to the village’s economy as residents and visitors in their thousands enjoy all that there is to offer not just at the marina, but also in the tourism and hospitality businesses that have been opened within Ballyronan itself.”