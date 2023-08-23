Register
Getting warmed up for some spectacular entertainment at Ballyronan.Getting warmed up for some spectacular entertainment at Ballyronan.
36 of the best fun-filled photos as thousands help to light up the Lough at Lumarina in Ballyronan

Thousands of people enjoyed fun, food and fireworks at the spectacular annual Lumarina event at Ballyronan.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 17:23 BST

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, who also attended the event described it as “one of the most eagerly anticipated dates in the council’s annual events calendar”.

"Lumarina continues to shine a light on the amazing facilities at Ballyronan for all the family to enjoy. It also provides a welcome boost to the village’s economy as residents and visitors in their thousands enjoy all that there is to offer not just at the marina, but also in the tourism and hospitality businesses that have been opened within Ballyronan itself.”

Check out this special picture gallery featuring some of those who enjoyed this year’s event.

Enjoying the fun at Ballyronan.

Enjoying the fun at Ballyronan. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, with some of those who attended this year's Lumarina event in Ballyronan.

Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Dominic Molloy, with some of those who attended this year's Lumarina event in Ballyronan. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

Enjoying the evening at Ballyronan.

Enjoying the evening at Ballyronan. Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

All smiles at Lumarina

All smiles at Lumarina Photo: Mid Ulster District Council

