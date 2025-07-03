36 super photos of Arts and Law graduates celebrating at Queen’s University Belfast

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jul 2025, 18:03 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2025, 18:28 BST
Arts and Law students were in the spotlight on the penultimate day of Queen’s University Belfast’s summer graduation season.

Ceremonies were held for the School of Arts, English and Languages and the School of Law on Thursday (July 3).

Check out these 36 photos from the morning and afternoon celebrations.

Daniel Armstrong, Rigan Convery and Peter Donaldson celebrate graduating in Law and Politics at Queen's University.

Gabrielle Mercer from Lisburn celebrates her BA in English and History at Queen's.

John Logan from Glasgow celebrates with family as he graduates from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Aliyah Ashe celebrates graduating in Law from Queen's, pictured with her mum Frances Ashe

