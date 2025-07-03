36 super photos of Arts and Law graduates celebrating at Queen’s University Belfast

Ceremonies were held for the School of Arts, English and Languages and the School of Law on Thursday (July 3).
Check out these 36 photos from the morning and afternoon celebrations.
1. Graduation Day
Daniel Armstrong, Rigan Convery and Peter Donaldson celebrate graduating in Law and Politics at Queen's University. Photo: Submitted
2. Graduation Day
Gabrielle Mercer from Lisburn celebrates her BA in English and History at Queen's. Photo: Submitted
3. Graduation Day
John Logan from Glasgow celebrates with family as he graduates from Queen's University Belfast with a degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice. Photo: Submitted
4. Graduation Day
Aliyah Ashe celebrates graduating in Law from Queen's, pictured with her mum Frances Ashe Photo: Submitted
