37 pictures as Ballygawley hosts Royal Black Institution's Last Saturday parade

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Thousands of Royal Black Institution members and bands descended on Ballygawley for the Last Saturday parade.

Five districts took part – Aughnacloy, Killyman (Dungannon), East Tyrone (Cookstown), Primatial (Armagh City) and Summerisland (Loughgall).

Members of 60 preceptories and a similar number of bands paraded from the assembly point on the old Omagh Road to the Coronation Field, where Rev Alan Irwin, County Grand Chaplain, Tyrone, spoke at a religious service.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured a flavour of the last day of this year’s marching season.

Enjoying the day are Ellie Neill, left, and Rebecca Burke of Derrylee Flute Band, Birches, Portadown.

Enjoying the day are Ellie Neill, left, and Rebecca Burke of Derrylee Flute Band, Birches, Portadown. Photo: Tony Hendron

Watching the parade pass by in the field at Ballygawley are twins, Eva and Zack Johnston (6).

Watching the parade pass by in the field at Ballygawley are twins, Eva and Zack Johnston (6). Photo: Tony Hendron

Enjoying the sunshine and the music at Ballygawley are Aoife Foster and her childrenTara and Ben.

Enjoying the sunshine and the music at Ballygawley are Aoife Foster and her childrenTara and Ben. Photo: Tony Hendron

James Irwin (9) and sister Lydia (7), cymbal players with Kingsmill Flute Band, Coagh.

James Irwin (9) and sister Lydia (7), cymbal players with Kingsmill Flute Band, Coagh. Photo: Tony Hendron

