37 pictures as Ballygawley hosts Royal Black Institution's Last Saturday parade
By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Sep 2024, 16:16 BST
Thousands of Royal Black Institution members and bands descended on Ballygawley for the Last Saturday parade.
Five districts took part – Aughnacloy, Killyman (Dungannon), East Tyrone (Cookstown), Primatial (Armagh City) and Summerisland (Loughgall).
Members of 60 preceptories and a similar number of bands paraded from the assembly point on the old Omagh Road to the Coronation Field, where Rev Alan Irwin, County Grand Chaplain, Tyrone, spoke at a religious service.
Photographer Tony Hendron captured a flavour of the last day of this year’s marching season.
1. Last Saturday
Enjoying the day are Ellie Neill, left, and Rebecca Burke of Derrylee Flute Band, Birches, Portadown. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Last Saturday
Watching the parade pass by in the field at Ballygawley are twins, Eva and Zack Johnston (6). Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Last Saturday
Enjoying the sunshine and the music at Ballygawley are Aoife Foster and her childrenTara and Ben. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Last Saturday
James Irwin (9) and sister Lydia (7), cymbal players with Kingsmill Flute Band, Coagh. Photo: Tony Hendron