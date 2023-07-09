37 pictures as Rossnowlagh parade in Donegal attracts the crowds to most scenic of Twelfth demonstrations

The rolling hills and a magnificent coastline provided a scenic backdrop for the annual procession, attended by visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield joining with more than 50 lodges from Donegal , Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan.

The parade made its way down from close to St. John’s Parish Church along a narrow country road, filled with many onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. Among those who turned out to support those taking part was former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster.