Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Having fun on the beach at Rossnowlagh.Having fun on the beach at Rossnowlagh.
Having fun on the beach at Rossnowlagh.

37 pictures as Rossnowlagh parade in Donegal attracts the crowds to most scenic of Twelfth demonstrations

Thousands of people descended on the village of Rossnowlagh on Saturday for the traditional Donegal Twelfth parade.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST

The rolling hills and a magnificent coastline provided a scenic backdrop for the annual procession, attended by visiting Orangemen from Northern Ireland and further afield joining with more than 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan.

The parade made its way down from close to St. John’s Parish Church along a narrow country road, filled with many onlookers, to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline. Among those who turned out to support those taking part was former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster.

A religious service, held a short distance from the rolling breakers of the Atlantic, was conducted by the Rev Brian Russell, rector of Drumholm Parish.

Stepping out along the route.

1. Rossnowlagh Twelfth

Stepping out along the route. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Orangemen taking part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal.

2. Rossnowlagh Twelfth

Orangemen taking part in the annual Rossnowlagh procession, in Donegal. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

There was a big turnout for the Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh on Saturday.

3. Rossnowlagh Twelfth

There was a big turnout for the Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh on Saturday. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Having a breather during the Rossnowlagh Twelfth parade.

4. Rossnowlagh Twelfth

Having a breather during the Rossnowlagh Twelfth parade. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

Next Page
Page 1 of 9
Related topics:DonegalArlene Foster