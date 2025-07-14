37 sun-drenched photos as Rasharkin hosts North Antrim Combine Twelfth celebrations

By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Jul 2025, 11:28 BST
The village of Rasharkin hosted this year’s North Antrim Combine Twelfth of July celebrations.

The event proved be a colourful and vibrant spectacle featuring 43 kodges and 30 bands and Lambeg drums drawn from five local districts – Rasharkin District LOL No.5, Ballymoney District LOL No.16, Bushmills District LOL No.21, Ballycastle District LOL No.23 , and Cloughmills District LOL No.14.

The parade made its way from the Finvoy Road in bright summer sunshine through the village, led by Ballymaconnelly Sons of Conquerors Flute Band.

All smiles at Rasharkin on Saturday are Keith Doughart and James Dunlop.

1. Rasharkin Twelfth

All smiles at Rasharkin on Saturday are Keith Doughart and James Dunlop. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Joleene and Malissa Patton from Garvagh enjoying the day in Rasharkin.

2. Rasharkin Twelfth

Joleene and Malissa Patton from Garvagh enjoying the day in Rasharkin. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Leon Inch pictured at the Rasharkin Twelfth.

3. Rasharkin Twelfth

Leon Inch pictured at the Rasharkin Twelfth. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Pictured at the Twelfth in Rasharkin.

4. Rasharkin Twelfth

Pictured at the Twelfth in Rasharkin. Photo: KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice