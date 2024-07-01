Not only did the event attract a variety of interesting vehicles but it also raised much-needed funds for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

Popular TV presenter and chef Paula McIntyre, an ambassador for the charity, was on hand to help launch this year’s event.

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund was founded close to the village by the late Mr Walter and Mrs Josie Kerr MBE.

1 . Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade Robert Robinson and Lucy McCauley pictured in an Ariel Adam car at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-214.Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade The Logan family who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday night. Included are mum Amy and children, Jacob (4) and Phoebe (6). LM26-200.Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade Geoff and Alison Maxwell pictured with grandson Jude Croan (2) at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-202.Photo: Tony Hendron