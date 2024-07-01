39 great pictures as crowds come out to enjoy Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade in aid of NI Kidney Research Fund

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Jul 2024, 06:00 BST
The annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade brought out the crowds on Friday evening for a fine parade of classic cars, bikes and tractors through the streets.

Not only did the event attract a variety of interesting vehicles but it also raised much-needed funds for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

Popular TV presenter and chef Paula McIntyre, an ambassador for the charity, was on hand to help launch this year’s event.

The Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund was founded close to the village by the late Mr Walter and Mrs Josie Kerr MBE.

Robert Robinson and Lucy McCauley pictured in an Ariel Adam car at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-214.

1. Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade

Robert Robinson and Lucy McCauley pictured in an Ariel Adam car at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-214.Photo: Tony Hendron

The Logan family who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday night. Included are mum Amy and children, Jacob (4) and Phoebe (6). LM26-200.

2. Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade

The Logan family who enjoyed the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade on Friday night. Included are mum Amy and children, Jacob (4) and Phoebe (6). LM26-200.Photo: Tony Hendron

Geoff and Alison Maxwell pictured with grandson Jude Croan (2) at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-202.

3. Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade

Geoff and Alison Maxwell pictured with grandson Jude Croan (2) at the Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-202.Photo: Tony Hendron

All smiles from David Carson, Teddy Wilson, Jessica Carson and Rebecca Carson who enjoyed the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-205.

4. Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade

All smiles from David Carson, Teddy Wilson, Jessica Carson and Rebecca Carson who enjoyed the annual Waringstown Vintage Cavalcade. LM26-205.Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page