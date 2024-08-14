Hundreds of fans brought the home village of the 23-year-old Olympic double medallist to a standstill with a homecoming celebration centred around St Patrick's Parish Hall.
Daniel wowed the world with his achievements in Paris when he became the Olympic 800m champion and then lifted bronze in the 1500m race. He was also the first Irish swimmer ever to compete in the open water marathon swim at the Olympics.
Supporters in Northern Ireland made sure he knew how proud they are of him throughout Tuesday’s unforgettable ‘Welcome Home’ event.
1. Olympic celebration
Young Armagh fans Conor Stevenson (8) and brother, Matthew (6) posing proudly with Daniel Wiffen. LM33-215. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Olympic celebration
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little Pengellyt pictured with Olympic gold and bronze medalist, Daniel Wiffen. LM33-209. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Olympic celebration
Pictured at the Daniel Wiffen 'welcome home' event are from left, Charlotte Hillan, Roisin McGrann, Moira Campion and Johnny Campion. LM33-203. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Olympic celebration
Waiting for Olympic medalist, Daniel Wiffen at a 'welcome home' event in Magheralin on Tuesday evening are from left, Noel Logan, Michael O'Neill, June Logan and Dolores O'Neill. LM33-200. Photo: Tony Hendron
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.