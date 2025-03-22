39 of the best photos from the day King Charles and Queen Camilla came to Banbridge

The Co Down town gave a warm welcome to the royal couple as they celebrated its rich history, thriving economy, and vibrant arts and community sectors.

During their visit, Their Majesties engaged with local business owners, community organisations, and education representatives, recognising their contributions to economic growth, innovation, and social support in the region.

From Banbridge’s long-standing linen industry to cutting-edge firms, the visit highlighted the town’s enduring significance in both heritage and modern enterprise. They also met with leaders in the creative industries, including those behind the internationally renowned Game of Thrones Studio Tour.

A key focus of the visit was Banbridge’s tradition of multi-generational, independent businesses and retailers. The royal couple met with local entrepreneurs whose family-run businesses have been a cornerstone of the town’s economy for generations.

The King and Queen also took time to speak with community groups providing vital support services, including mental health initiatives, cancer support networks, and organisations dedicated to improving health and well-being. Their visit highlighted the dedication of local volunteers and businesses in shaping Banbridge into a dynamic and welcoming place.

A key highlight of the day was an exhibition showcasing Banbridge’s industrial past and present, from its deep-rooted industrial heritage to its modern role as a key hub along the Belfast-Dublin economic corridor. The warmth of the welcome received by Their Majesties reflected the town’s strong sense of identity and community pride.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough, Councillor Kyle Savage, said: “It has been an honour and privilege to welcome Their Majesties to Banbridge. The visit has been a truly momentous occasion to showcase the rich heritage, innovation and community spirit and it has shone a spotlight on the people and industries that make our town thrive.

"I extend my thanks to everyone who contributed to making this visit such a success. It really is a proud day for Banbridge, and we look forward to building on this legacy for the future.”

