40 photos from Lisburn celebrating the coronation in style

Royal Hillsborough LOL District No.19 held a gala ball to celebrate the historic occasion, and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band organised a parade supported by members of Lisburn LOL District No.6.

Meanwhile, Sackville Street was buzzing as the Royal British Legion and the 1st Blue Supporters Club held events with military vehicles, bouncy castles, face painting and barbecues. Arguably, the star of the show was the RBL’s trike. Elsewhere, tea parties or barbecues were hosted for family, friends and neighbours.