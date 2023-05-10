Register
The Royal British Legion's celebrations provided these young members of the community with an opportunity to try out a trike. Pics by Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

40 photos from Lisburn celebrating the coronation in style

A host of events were held in the Lisburn area at the weekend to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

By The Newsroom
Published 9th May 2023, 16:22 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:31 BST

Royal Hillsborough LOL District No.19 held a gala ball to celebrate the historic occasion, and Lambeg Orange and Blue Flute Band organised a parade supported by members of Lisburn LOL District No.6.

Meanwhile, Sackville Street was buzzing as the Royal British Legion and the 1st Blue Supporters Club held events with military vehicles, bouncy castles, face painting and barbecues. Arguably, the star of the show was the RBL’s trike. Elsewhere, tea parties or barbecues were hosted for family, friends and neighbours.

Here’s a flavour of the celebrations.

At Sackville Street for the Royal British Legion's coronation celebration.

1. Coronation Memories

At Sackville Street for the Royal British Legion's coronation celebration. Photo: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

Royal Hillsborough LOL District No.19 held a Gala Ball to celebrate the coronation.

2. Coronation Memories

Royal Hillsborough LOL District No.19 held a Gala Ball to celebrate the coronation. Photo: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

A day to remember at the 1st Blue Supporters Club.

3. Coronation Memories

A day to remember at the 1st Blue Supporters Club. Photo: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

Al-fresco celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

4. Coronation Memories

Al-fresco celebrations to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo: Norman Briggs RnBphotographyni

