Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Lucy Johnson, Kaine James, Daniel and Braxton Bagnall-Johnson enjoy the brief sunshine in the field at Ballinderry during the Twelfth of July celebrations. What a lovely photo! Contributed image via Ulster Star FacebookLucy Johnson, Kaine James, Daniel and Braxton Bagnall-Johnson enjoy the brief sunshine in the field at Ballinderry during the Twelfth of July celebrations. What a lovely photo! Contributed image via Ulster Star Facebook
Lucy Johnson, Kaine James, Daniel and Braxton Bagnall-Johnson enjoy the brief sunshine in the field at Ballinderry during the Twelfth of July celebrations. What a lovely photo! Contributed image via Ulster Star Facebook

41 of our favourite pictures from Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn and surrounding areas, as locals brave the rain to celebrate with smiling faces

Despite the rain clouds, the people of Lisburn turned up to honour the Twelfth of July festivities in their droves.
By Kathryn McKenna
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST

Check out our favourite readers’ pictures in the gallery below.

Do not forget to tag and share on your socials if you see anyone you know @LisburnStar

Undefined: readMore
Youngsters of all ages got into the spirit of Twelfth of July in Lisburn

1. Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn and surrounding areas

Youngsters of all ages got into the spirit of Twelfth of July in Lisburn Photo: Image: Contributed via Ulster Star Facebook

Beaming faces during Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn

2. INUS - 12th July celebrations in Lisburn 1 - NIR.jpg

Beaming faces during Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn Photo: Image: Contributed via Ulster Star Facebook

Well known local faces joined Twelfth of July celebrations in and around Lisburn

3. Twelfth July celebrations in Lisburn

Well known local faces joined Twelfth of July celebrations in and around Lisburn Photo: Image: Contributed via Ulster Star Facebook

Youngsters get into the spirit of things during Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn

4. Twelfth of July in Lisburn

Youngsters get into the spirit of things during Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn Photo: Image: Contributed via Ulster Star Facebook

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
Related topics:Lisburn