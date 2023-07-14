41 of our favourite pictures from Twelfth of July festivities in Lisburn and surrounding areas, as locals brave the rain to celebrate with smiling faces
Despite the rain clouds, the people of Lisburn turned up to honour the Twelfth of July festivities in their droves.
By Kathryn McKenna
Published 14th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 17:23 BST
Check out our favourite readers’ pictures in the gallery below.
Do not forget to tag and share on your socials if you see anyone you know @LisburnStar
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 10