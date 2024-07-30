41 photos from packed Armagh City Hotel All-Ireland final fan zone

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Jul 2024, 17:13 BST
Supporters cheered on their team at a packed fan zone in the Armagh City Hotel on Sunday (July 28).

Fans applauded every point for the Orchard county and felt the tension as Galway countered before scenes of joy erupted at the final whistle.

Liam McArdle captured the moments before and after the big screen viewers knew the Sam Maguire was on its way to Armagh for only the second time.

Supporting the Orchard county on Sunday in Armagh.

1. Sam Celebrations

Supporting the Orchard county on Sunday in Armagh.Photo: Liam McArdle

All Ireland final fanzone celebrations on victory.

2. Sam Celebrations

All Ireland final fanzone celebrations on victory.Photo: Liam McArdle

Armagh City Hotel was packed for the big match.

3. Sam Celebrations

Armagh City Hotel was packed for the big match.Photo: Liam McArdle

Armagh fans enjoying the All-Ireland final celebrations.

4. Sam Celebrations

Armagh fans enjoying the All-Ireland final celebrations.Photo: Liam McArdle

Previous
1 / 10
Next Page

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.