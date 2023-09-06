41 photos of Carrickfergus proudly hosting BBC Proms in the Park 2007
With the 2003 Proms music season concluding, here’s a look back to when Carrickfergus took centre stage in 2007.
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:55 BST
An estimated 12,000 people enjoyed a magical evening of music against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle as the town hosted the BBC Proms in the Park in September of that year.
Space was at a premium in the immediate vicinity of the waterfront venue as residents and visitors without tickets gathered to share in the spirit of the occasion.
Have a look at these memory-jogging photos from the hugely successful event.
