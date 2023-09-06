Register
Raising a glass to the Prom in the Park 2007.Raising a glass to the Prom in the Park 2007.
Raising a glass to the Prom in the Park 2007.

41 photos of Carrickfergus proudly hosting BBC Proms in the Park 2007

With the 2003 Proms music season concluding, here’s a look back to when Carrickfergus took centre stage in 2007.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 17:55 BST

An estimated 12,000 people enjoyed a magical evening of music against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle as the town hosted the BBC Proms in the Park in September of that year.

Space was at a premium in the immediate vicinity of the waterfront venue as residents and visitors without tickets gathered to share in the spirit of the occasion.

Have a look at these memory-jogging photos from the hugely successful event.

In fine voice during the Proms in the Park 2007.

1. Centre Stage

In fine voice during the Proms in the Park 2007. Photo: Francis McHugh

A picnic at the Prom for Bill Simpson, Jennie Currie and Rosemary Jackson.

2. Centre Stage

A picnic at the Prom for Bill Simpson, Jennie Currie and Rosemary Jackson. Photo: Francis McHugh

Sampling the Last Night of the Proms atmosphere in Carrick was this group of concert goers.

3. Centre Stage

Sampling the Last Night of the Proms atmosphere in Carrick was this group of concert goers. Photo: Francis McHugh

Noel Thompson, presenter of Proms in the Park, pictured at Carrick Castle with soprano Giselle Allen, Mayor David Hilditch and tenor Alfie Boe.

4. Centre Stage

Noel Thompson, presenter of Proms in the Park, pictured at Carrick Castle with soprano Giselle Allen, Mayor David Hilditch and tenor Alfie Boe. Photo: Tim Cully

