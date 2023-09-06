41 photos of Carrickfergus proudly hosting BBC Proms in the Park 2007

With the 2003 Proms music season concluding, here’s a look back to when Carrickfergus took centre stage in 2007.

An estimated 12,000 people enjoyed a magical evening of music against the backdrop of Carrickfergus Castle as the town hosted the BBC Proms in the Park in September of that year.

Space was at a premium in the immediate vicinity of the waterfront venue as residents and visitors without tickets gathered to share in the spirit of the occasion.

Have a look at these memory-jogging photos from the hugely successful event.

1 . Centre Stage In fine voice during the Proms in the Park 2007. Photo: Francis McHugh

2 . Centre Stage A picnic at the Prom for Bill Simpson, Jennie Currie and Rosemary Jackson. Photo: Francis McHugh

3 . Centre Stage Sampling the Last Night of the Proms atmosphere in Carrick was this group of concert goers. Photo: Francis McHugh