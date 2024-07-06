42 of the best pictures from the Orange Order Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2024, 20:02 BST
The magnificent coastline of Donegal provided the most scenic of backdrops for the first of this year’s Twelfth demonstrations.

Members of the Orange Order from across Northern Ireland joined upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan for the annual Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.

The parade began close to St. John’s Parish Church and followed a route along a narrow country road to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.

1. The Twelfth 2024

Mark Jamison and Mark Gibson take a snap on the beach at Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

2. The Twelfth 2024

Enjoying the day at Rossnowlagh are Billy Patton, William Kee and Ernie Thompson.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

3. The Twelfth 2024

David Johnston pictured at the annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

4. The Twelfth 2024

Having a chat at the Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

