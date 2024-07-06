42 of the best pictures from the Orange Order Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh

Members of the Orange Order from across Northern Ireland joined upwards of 50 lodges from Donegal, Cavan, Leitrim and Monaghan for the annual Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.
The parade began close to St. John’s Parish Church and followed a route along a narrow country road to the demonstration field on the edge of the shoreline.
1. The Twelfth 2024
Mark Jamison and Mark Gibson take a snap on the beach at Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
2. The Twelfth 2024
Enjoying the day at Rossnowlagh are Billy Patton, William Kee and Ernie Thompson.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
3. The Twelfth 2024
David Johnston pictured at the annual Orange Order parade in Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye
4. The Twelfth 2024
Having a chat at the Twelfth parade in Rossnowlagh.Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye