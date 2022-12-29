42 things you might have forgotten happened in Northern Ireland in 2022

3. March

9 - MLAs proposed the Access To The Hills scheme that proposed a “transformation impact” on the West Belfast community, claimed MLAs. The primary idea was to reopen pathways to the Black Mountain and improve access overall to the green tourist attraction. 10 - Mobo Award-nominated musician set to create NI jazz scene - drummer and composer David Lyttle created Jazz Juniors in the hopes of inspiring the next generation of talent through Northern Ireland’s first ever junior improvisational jazz ensemble. David found there were very few opportunities for young players in the country, which was forcing aspiring musicians to move away for work, with the hope that Jazz Juniors could change that. 11 - This year’s BAFTAs saw Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast win the Outstanding British Film award at the London award ceremony.The film, which debuted in January, was a box office hit and received critical acclaim, featuring Irish A-list actors such as Jamie Dornan and Ciarán Hinds. 12 - West Belfast prevention charity West Wellbeing provided over 1,000 hours of mental health support to men, women and children during their first few months of opening. Set up in the Colin area of the city last year, the aim of the charity was to reduce the growing suicide rates as well as bettering individuals’ mental health and wellbeing. 13 - Celebrity sightings are relatively common in Northern Ireland’s capital, but no one expected Kevin Hart to pop up randomly in Belfast. During his extended stay at the Europa Hotel whilst filming his upcoming Netflix series, he also performed multiple shows in locations across the city including Limelight.

Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press