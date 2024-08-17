43 of the best pictures as Belfast Mela parade creates colour and spectacle

Now recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s largest arts festivals, Belfast Mela brings together music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from around the world to celebrate the city’s growing cultural diversity.
The multicultural festival, which attracted more than 60,000 people last year, once again takes place over nine-day period.
The full Mela 2024 programme is available online at https://belfastmela.org.uk
1. Belfast Mela parade
This year’s Belfast Mela Festival started on Saturday with a carnival parade through Belfast city centre. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye
2. Belfast Mela parade
3. Belfast Mela parade
4. Belfast Mela parade
