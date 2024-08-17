43 of the best pictures as Belfast Mela parade creates colour and spectacle

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Aug 2024, 20:39 BST
The 18th Belfast Mela festival kicked off on Saturday with a colourful carnival parade bringing a kaleidoscope of colour and creativity to the city centre.

Now recognised as one of Northern Ireland’s largest arts festivals, Belfast Mela brings together music, dance, art, theatre, wellbeing and food from around the world to celebrate the city’s growing cultural diversity.

The multicultural festival, which attracted more than 60,000 people last year, once again takes place over nine-day period.

The full Mela 2024 programme is available online at https://belfastmela.org.uk

