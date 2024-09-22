44 feel-good photos as Country Comes to Town in Portadown

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 17:32 BST
Thousands of visitors and local people enjoyed the Country Comes To Town event in Portadown on Saturday (September 21).

There were all sorts of attractions and live country music at the popular annual event in the town centre.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along and captured the magic of the occasion with these images.

Jack Winter (2) and mum, Jane having a go on one of the vintage tractors at Country Comes To Town. PT39-236.

1. Country Showcase

Taking a rest are from left, Drew Cunningham, Evelyn Peden and May Hall. PT39-204.

2. Country Showcase

Some of the thousands of visitors to Country Comes To Town listening to live country music in Portadown Town Centre on Saturday. PT39-205.

3. Country Showcase

The Sanches family, dad, Sergio, Isabella (18 months) and mum, Kathryn pictured at the Country Comes To Town event on Saturday. PT39-200.

4. Country Showcase

