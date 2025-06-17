44 feel-good photos from Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle

This imaginative competition saw 35 wheelbarrow gardens inspired by well-known movies, lovingly created by schools, community groups and organisations, at Antrim Castle Gardens.

From gardening enthusiasts and foodies, to families and their four-legged friends, the show was a true celebration of outdoor living. Here are some of the results plus 44 photos from the three-day event.

Expert panel awards: gold, Ulster Wildlife – The Wind in the Willows; silver, Creavery Primary School PTA – Peter Rabbit; bronze, Randalstown Women’s Institute – The Wizard of Oz. Children’s vote: selected by pupils from Ballycraigy Primary School, Randalstown Branch of the Royal British Legion – Dad’s Army. People’s Choice (public vote), with 3,169 public votes cast online, Lough Neagh Rescue claimed the top spot, earning 24.9% of the total for their lifeboat-themed entry. Peers’ vote, chosen by fellow entrants of the Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge, Sow Grateful – Puffin Rock and the New Friends.

The Really Rubbish Scarecrow Competition: best in show – Creggan Primary School; most eco-friendly – Carr’s Glen Primary School; quirkiest creation – Ballycraigy Primary School; best at attracting birds – Rasharkin Primary School; most imaginative – Moneynick Primary School.

1 . Garden Show The Simpson family at the sunflowers. Photo: Submitted

2 . Garden Show The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick, show ambassador, David Domoney with pupils from Ballycraigy Primary School, Ella and Callan, who presented Sheldon Murray from Randalstown branch of the RBL with the Children’s Award for their Wheelbarrow, based on film Dad’s Army Photo: Submitted

3 . Garden Show (L-R) Simon Goldrick, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council; Mayor, Councillor Leah Kirkpatrick; Helen Wright (Cohen and Co – winner of best stall), Richard Fry (Colemans Garden Centre) and Chris Flynn (The Junction). Photo: Submitted

4 . Garden Show Show sponsors, Islandbawn Stores promote their composite decking and gardening tools. Photo: Submitted