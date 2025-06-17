44 feel-good photos from Garden Show Ireland at Antrim Castle

This imaginative competition saw 35 wheelbarrow gardens inspired by well-known movies, lovingly created by schools, community groups and organisations, at Antrim Castle Gardens.
From gardening enthusiasts and foodies, to families and their four-legged friends, the show was a true celebration of outdoor living. Here are some of the results plus 44 photos from the three-day event.
Expert panel awards: gold, Ulster Wildlife – The Wind in the Willows; silver, Creavery Primary School PTA – Peter Rabbit; bronze, Randalstown Women’s Institute – The Wizard of Oz. Children’s vote: selected by pupils from Ballycraigy Primary School, Randalstown Branch of the Royal British Legion – Dad’s Army. People’s Choice (public vote), with 3,169 public votes cast online, Lough Neagh Rescue claimed the top spot, earning 24.9% of the total for their lifeboat-themed entry. Peers’ vote, chosen by fellow entrants of the Wheelbarrow Garden Challenge, Sow Grateful – Puffin Rock and the New Friends.
The Really Rubbish Scarecrow Competition: best in show – Creggan Primary School; most eco-friendly – Carr’s Glen Primary School; quirkiest creation – Ballycraigy Primary School; best at attracting birds – Rasharkin Primary School; most imaginative – Moneynick Primary School.