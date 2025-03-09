45 fabulous photos from a big night of celebration for Sean MacDermott's GAC, Maghery

By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Mar 2025, 17:49 BST
More than 240 guests attended the Sean MacDermott's GAC, Maghery, celebration dinner to honour the three Maghery team players who represented Armagh GAA team in the All Ireland Championship competition.

Photographer Tony Hendron captured some of the atmosphere of the memorable occasion at Basil Sheils bar and restaurant, Tassagh, on Saturday night.

The men of honour pictured with their Armagh tops from left, Aidan Forker, Armagh team captain, Ben Crealey and Ciaran Higgins.

1. Celebration time

The men of honour pictured with their Armagh tops from left, Aidan Forker, Armagh team captain, Ben Crealey and Ciaran Higgins. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Maghery GAC celebration dinner in tribute to three Maghery players who were part of the Armagh GAA team which won the All Ireland title.

2. Celebration time

Enjoying the Maghery GAC celebration dinner in tribute to three Maghery players who were part of the Armagh GAA team which won the All Ireland title. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the Maghery GAC celebration dinner.

3. Celebration time

Pictured at the Maghery GAC celebration dinner. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the Maghery GAC celebration dinner on Saturday night.

4. Celebration time

Enjoying the Maghery GAC celebration dinner on Saturday night. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice