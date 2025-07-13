45 photos as Keady hosts Co Armagh Twelfth celebrations in sizzling hot weather

The Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration – the largest Orange gathering in the world – was held this year in Keady.

With 11 District lodges, 150 private lodges, over 5,000 brethren, plus representation from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland and Junior Lodges, the event showcased the full strength of the Orange family.

These photos show some of the atmosphere of the day.

This lodge member was well equipped to keep out of the blistering sun on Saturday.

This lodge member was well equipped to keep out of the blistering sun on Saturday. Photo: courtesy of Barry McQueen & Nigel Lutton

Pictured at the Co Armagh demonstration in Keady.

Pictured at the Co Armagh demonstration in Keady. Photo: courtesy of Barry McQueen & Nigel Lutton

Taking part in the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Keady.

Taking part in the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Keady. Photo: courtesy of Barry McQueen & Nigel Lutton

Taking part in the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Keady.

Taking part in the Co Armagh Twelfth demonstration in Keady. Photo: courtesy of Barry McQueen & Nigel Lutton

