Guest of Honour, Mr Peter Cardwell presents the Cardwell Cup for A Level PoliticsGuest of Honour, Mr Peter Cardwell presents the Cardwell Cup for A Level Politics
45 pictures of proud moments at Portadown College prize day as TalkRadio political editor Peter Cardwell is guest of honour

The Portadown College community was delighted to gather in the splendid setting of St Mark’s Church of Ireland for its 2023 prize day.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:26 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 18:28 GMT

Central to this special occasion was a celebration of Portadown College’s core values of nurturing the individual, respecting ourselves and others, serving our local and global community and encouraging lifelong learning.

On behalf of guests, the college chairman, Peter H Aiken, extended a warm welcome to guest of honour and past student, Peter Cardwell, formerly a special adviser in the UK Government and currently the political editor of TalkRadio. In a refreshingly honest and witty address, Mr Cardwell inspired the audience with his reflections on the value of success in all aspects of life, not purely academic.

The audience was uplifted by a variety of marvellous musical pieces conducted by Head of Music, Linda Doogan, and performed by the College orchestra, choir and chamber choir respectively.

During an afternoon of celebration which showcased the praiseworthy achievements of the GCSE, AS and A Level 2023 cohorts, principal Gillian Gibb spoke about Portadown College’s pride at the range of achievements, individual and collective, secured by students during what she described as a “truly vintage year for PC”, with the college’s young people “bringing home trophies and accolades galore across a myriad of disciplines”.

Prizes awarded for Academic Achievement in Year 11

1. Portadown College prize day 2023

Prizes awarded for Academic Achievement in Year 11 Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown College Senior teacher, Mrs McGuinness, pictured with students who were awarded prizes for sport.

2. Portadown College prize day 2023

Portadown College Senior teacher, Mrs McGuinness, pictured with students who were awarded prizes for sport. Photo: Tony Hendron

College principal, Miss Gibb, pictured with students who were awarded school honours.

3. Portadown College prize day 2023

College principal, Miss Gibb, pictured with students who were awarded school honours. Photo: Tony Hendron

Recipients of the Nicholson Trophy for the Best Achievement in GCSE

4. Portadown College prize day 2023

Recipients of the Nicholson Trophy for the Best Achievement in GCSE Photo: Tony Hendron

