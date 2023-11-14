The Portadown College community was delighted to gather in the splendid setting of St Mark’s Church of Ireland for its 2023 prize day.

Central to this special occasion was a celebration of Portadown College’s core values of nurturing the individual, respecting ourselves and others, serving our local and global community and encouraging lifelong learning.

On behalf of guests, the college chairman, Peter H Aiken, extended a warm welcome to guest of honour and past student, Peter Cardwell, formerly a special adviser in the UK Government and currently the political editor of TalkRadio. In a refreshingly honest and witty address, Mr Cardwell inspired the audience with his reflections on the value of success in all aspects of life, not purely academic.

The audience was uplifted by a variety of marvellous musical pieces conducted by Head of Music, Linda Doogan, and performed by the College orchestra, choir and chamber choir respectively.

During an afternoon of celebration which showcased the praiseworthy achievements of the GCSE, AS and A Level 2023 cohorts, principal Gillian Gibb spoke about Portadown College’s pride at the range of achievements, individual and collective, secured by students during what she described as a “truly vintage year for PC”, with the college’s young people “bringing home trophies and accolades galore across a myriad of disciplines”.

