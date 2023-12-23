Register
BREAKING
Karson Keegan, 6 months old. Picture: Alex KeeganKarson Keegan, 6 months old. Picture: Alex Keegan
Karson Keegan, 6 months old. Picture: Alex Keegan

47 adorable photos of babies celebrating their first Christmas in Lurgan

Christmas is a special time for families and especially if there’s a new little one in the house.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 18:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2023, 18:21 GMT

A baby’s first Christmas is a particularly memorable milestone and we wanted to share the joy a new arrival in the family can bring.

We asked parents to send in pictures of their babies enjoying their first Christmas in their cute festive outfits – and we were simply overwhelmed by the response.

Thank you to everyone who shared photos of their gorgeous little ones with us to help create this adorable picture gallery.

Here are some of the beautiful babies celebrating their first Christmas in the Lurgan area. We know these pictures will definitely make you smile!

Pádhraic’s first Christmas, 4 months old. Picture: Niamh Lavery

1. Baby's first Christmas

Pádhraic’s first Christmas, 4 months old. Picture: Niamh Lavery Photo: submitted

Sophie 9 weeks old, born 15 weeks early. Picture: Rhiannon Torrington

2. Baby's first Christmas

Sophie 9 weeks old, born 15 weeks early. Picture: Rhiannon Torrington Photo: submitted

Mason's first Christmas. Picture: Sarah Elizabeth

3. Baby's first Christmas

Mason's first Christmas. Picture: Sarah Elizabeth Photo: submitted

Rossa 10 months. Picture: Emma McKerr

4. Baby's first Christmas

Rossa 10 months. Picture: Emma McKerr Photo: submitted

Previous
1 / 12
Next Page