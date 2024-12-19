The Northern Ireland Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) embarked on its much-anticipated annual trip to Lapland on December 16 – the charity’s 16th year of creating magical moments.

Over the years, NICLT has brought the wonder of Lapland to more than 1,700 children, with only two interruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This annual trip provides unforgettable experiences that bring joy, respite, and cherished memories to children and their families facing some of life’s toughest challenges.

Departing from Belfast International Airport, the trip was made possible by the generous contributions of TUI, Belfast International Airport, Swissport, Santa Park, Wild Nordic in Rovaniemi and an exceptional team of healthcare professionals and volunteers.

The children, accompanied by a parent or carer, flew to Rovaniemi, the official hometown of Santa Claus on the Arctic Circle.

There, they enjoyed an enchanting day filled with reindeer and husky rides, mini skidoo adventures, magic sleigh rides, snowmobile safaris, and a magical meeting with Santa Claus himself.

Commenting on the trip, Michelle Millen from Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children said: “As a health professional, it is refreshing to see these children outside the clinical setting and have the time of their lives in such a magical place.”

For parents and children, it was the perfect chance to make memories in a beautiful setting. Tracey McGoldrick, mum of Dan (age 5) said: “We had the most magical day; everything was perfect - more than we could ever have imagined. From the flight right through the whole day, all of the staff are amazing.”

Aoife Tyne, mum of six-year-old Tiernan added: “A once in a lifetime opportunity and we got to make the most magical memories. We will always have a special place in our hearts for Lapland now. You made Tiernan’s dreams come true.”

Eight-year-old James from NI Children's Hospice said: “I had such fun with the elves and reindeer. [It was] the trip of a lifetime and a magical day.”

1 . NICLT trip Trip to Lapland. Photo: Philip Magowan

2 . NICLT trip Trip to Lapland. Photo: Philip Magowan

3 . NICLT trip Trip to Lapland. Photo: Philip Magowan