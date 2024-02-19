Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With warm hospitality and hidden treasures to uncover, the county’s charming local restaurants celebrate local flavours – and there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

Fixtures in their community, and each with a story to tell, here are five of the top family-owned restaurants in Co Armagh:

Wee Cafollas, 51 Church Place, Lurgan

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are lots of great family-owned places to eat in Co Armagh. Picture: Unsplash

Advertisement

Advertisement

Established by Joseph Cafolla in 1900 after his arrival in Lurgan from Casalattico in the Casino area of Southern Italy, Wee Cafollas has been a cherished family-run establishment, standing the test of time as a local favourite. Pop along for a portion of chips drenched in salt and vinegar, and an Italian marshmallow ice.

Gerard Cafolla, the current owner of this family business, is supplying locals with delicious, locally-adored Italian ice cream and traditional Irish chips.

For more information, go to cafollas.com

Palomo Cafe and Bistro, 60 Church Place, Lurgan

Situated in Lurgan town centre, this family-owned business is known for its warm welcome, inviting customers in with a smile and hello.

Known for its excellent food, locally sourced ingredients, modern interior and an incredible range of cocktails, craft gins and beers, Palomo Cafe and Bistro caters for all meals, even offering visitors a speciality afternoon tea.

For more information, go to palomobistro.co.uk

Zio, Unit 1, Millenium Court, 41 William Street, Portadown

Advertisement

Advertisement

This popular spot in Portadown proves itself time and time again with its Mediterranean-inspired delicious dishes. The menu reflects a fusion of regional flavours and international influences, offering a diverse selection of dishes that cater to various tastes.

Committed to sourcing local, fresh produce, Zio’s was created in 2009 and has been serving delicious local and fresh Mediterranean-inspired cuisine to their customers ever since.

For more information go to ziorestaurant.com

Embers Coffee House and Grill Bar, 7 Market Street, Armagh

This family-run business is the perfect destination for a relaxed, casual dining experience from cooked breakfast to lunch specials and evening occasions.

With its warm atmosphere, this family run business builds on their 20+ years of experience in hospitality, serving succulent char-grilled steaks, homemade burgers, freshly baked pizza and tasty pasta dishes. Fully licensed, with a wide selection of wines, beers, and spirits, visit Embers for homely food served with welcoming service.

For more information, go to visitarmagh.com

Keegan’s Bar and Restaurant, 48 Irish Street, Armagh

Advertisement

Advertisement

This family-run traditional public house in the heart of County Armagh uses locally sourced produce, provides live entertainment every weekend, and hosts incredible party packages for those special occasions. With a well-stocked bar, showcasing an impressive range of spirits, you can start and end your night here.

With good food and good craic, all under one roof, Keegan’s captures the spirit of the local Armagh area whilst focusing on low prices and high standards, ensuring that their customers keep coming back.