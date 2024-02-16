Visitors can now view the exhibitions at the Carnmoney Road North venue after the reimagined display was opened by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper on Thursday.

Cllr Cooper said: "The Museum at The Mill offers a captivating journey through time. The reimagined experience, coupled with interactive activities, paints a vivid picture of The Mill's legacy and promises a fun and educational experience for the whole family."

Check out these photos as the doors opened once again for visitors.

1 . Newtownabbey revisits history with reimagined museum Chief Executive Richard Baker GM, Cllr Alison Bennington, Cllr Vera McWilliam, Cllr Billy Webb MBE JP, Cllr Mark Cooper (Mayor), Cllr Roisin Lynch and Ald Stephen Ross at the Museum at The Mill reopening. Photo: Phil Magowan/Press Eye

2 . Newtownabbey revisits history with reimagined museum Cllr Vera McWilliam, Cllr Mark Cooper (Mayor), Ursula Fay (Director of Community Planning) and Ald Stephen Ross at Mossley Mill. Photo: Phil Magowan/Press Eye

3 . Newtownabbey revisits history with reimagined museum Cllrr Mark Cooper (Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey) with Barry Douglas and Pete Haughey from ‘New Town Together Man Shed’ and Rosemary McCartney who is demonstrating the flax spinning wheel on Februrary 15. Photo: Phil Magowan/Press Eye

4 . Newtownabbey revisits history with reimagined museum Chief Executive Richard Baker GM, Cllr Alison Bennington, Cllr Vera McWilliam, Cllr Billy Webb MBE JP, Cllr Mark Cooper (Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey), Cllr Roisin Lynch and Ald Stephen Ross at the Museum at The Mill reopening. Photo: Phil Magowan/Press Eye