Mary Graham "Mollie" McGeown (19 July 1923 – 21 November 2004) was born in Lurgan, Co Armagh and was raised on her family's farm near Aghagallon. She attended Lurgan College and went to Queen's University Belfast in 1940 to study medicine, graduating with honours in 1946. She studied for an MD under the supervision of pathologist John Henry Biggart, completing it in 1950. Biggart refused to employ her in a permanent position because she was a married woman. She was denied a post at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for the same reason, so instead she decided to complete a PhD in biochemistry. She developed an international reputation for her research work. In 1959, McGeown was chosen to set up and run Northern Ireland's first dialysis unit at the Belfast City Hospital. Throughout her career, she authored 350 journal articles, numerous book chapters, and guidelines for kidney transplantation. She served as president of the Renal Association and chairman of the UK Transplant Management Committee, and was elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in 1978 and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in 1982. Photo: Royal College of Physicians