From amazing sporting stars, scientists and artists, to brilliant local people raising money for charitable causes, here are some of the iconic people from Lurgan and local area whose legacies and achievements many feel deserve to be immortalised.
There is a statue of Lurgan born writer, mystic and artist George William Russell, otherwise known as AE Russell, in Lurgan Town Hall and another statue in Dublin.
Many in the Co Armagh town feel it is time some of their heroes were given the accolade of a statue. Candidates include former Celtic manager Neil Lennon who was an iconic soccer player from Lurgan.
Another noted Lurgan man is Len Ganley who famously refereed four World Snooker Championship finals between 1983 and 1993. He took up snooker aged nine, and worked as a chimney sweep in the town before moving to England.
Another sporting legend is Daniel Wiffen who recently won Gold and Bronze at the Paris Olympics. Daniel began his swimming career at Lurgan Swimming Pool which has since been demolished.
Mollie McGeown was born in 1923 in Aghagallon and was a pioneer in dialysis and kidney transplantation, overseeing the first dialysis centre in Northern Ireland and designing the "Belfast recipe" for post-transplantation care.
Dame Susan Jocelyn Bell Burnell is an astrophysicist from Lurgan who, as a postgraduate student, discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967.
Olympian Daniel Wiffen
Daniel Wiffen of Team Ireland poses with his gold and bronze Olympic swimming medals.
Mary McGeown
Mary Graham "Mollie" McGeown (19 July 1923 – 21 November 2004) was born in Lurgan, Co Armagh and was raised on her family's farm near Aghagallon. She attended Lurgan College and went to Queen's University Belfast in 1940 to study medicine, graduating with honours in 1946. She studied for an MD under the supervision of pathologist John Henry Biggart, completing it in 1950. Biggart refused to employ her in a permanent position because she was a married woman. She was denied a post at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children for the same reason, so instead she decided to complete a PhD in biochemistry. She developed an international reputation for her research work. In 1959, McGeown was chosen to set up and run Northern Ireland's first dialysis unit at the Belfast City Hospital. Throughout her career, she authored 350 journal articles, numerous book chapters, and guidelines for kidney transplantation. She served as president of the Renal Association and chairman of the UK Transplant Management Committee, and was elected Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians in 1978 and Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland in 1982. Photo: Royal College of Physicians Photo: Photo: Royal College of Physicians
Len Ganley
Len Ganley, MBE. relaxing at his Lurgan home before going to the World Snooker Championships. Len was a snooker referee who refereed four World Snooker Championship finals between 1983 and 1993. Having taken up snooker aged nine, and worked as a chimney sweep, he moved to England with his wife and children in 1971 and worked as a milkman and bus driver. A career highlight was refereeing the 1983 UK Championship final between Alex Higgins and Steve Davis, which Higgins won after having trailed 0–7 Ganley returned home to Lurgan when he retired from refereeing and was actively involved in charitable causes, including fundraising for multiple sclerosis and cancer research. INLM3511-114gc Photo: Geoffrey Cousins Staff Lurgan Mail
George Russell, Merrion Square Dublin
Irish artists AE Russell was born in Lurgan on April 19, 1867. A poet, artist, writer, journalist, economist and political activist, George Russell was a renowned pacifist who spoke widely during the troubled times at the beginning of the 20th century. He was the doyen of Irish society, though often in the shadow of his friend WB Yeats, in the early part of the last century. There are no statues to this celebrated artist in his home town though a number of plaques have been erected in his memory. In Merrion Square, Dublin there is a bust of AE Russell created in 1985 by Irish artist Jerome Connor. Photo: Photo by UtDicitur
