The price of vintage items can often be steep, especially for true vintage finds, but discovering an authentic gem of a bygone age can be so rewarding.

Whether you’re on the hunt for something oddly specific, need an outfit for a retro event or want to add some old-fashioned flair to your home, Co Tyrone has some great places to look.

Here are some suggestions across the county to put a little groove in your step:

1. Rustic Runway Vintage (online only)

This chic boutique is a one-stop shop for all your vintage clothing needs. Founded by entrepreneur Ann-Louise Bresnahan Kerlin in 2012, the store has catered to the BBC costume department and sources its items from all over the world so you know you’re in good hands.

From fur coats from the 70s to 60s swing and tea dresses, Rustic Runway is full of unique pieces listed every week so you’re always sure to find something new.

For more information, go to rusticrunway.com

2. Alf & Roe, Pomeroy Road, Donaghmore, Dungannon

Love the 80s? Located in Donaghmore, Alf & Roe is the place to be for if you want to relive the neon age.

With a wide selection of snazzy jumpers in even snazzier patterns, you can recreate your wonder years. Have a more formal event? There is also a fabulous selection of cocktail dresses and accessories that will leave you pretty in pink.

For more information, go to alfandroe.com

3. Retro Room Vintage (online only)

If you’re heading out for the night, head to the Retro Room first.

Based in Dungannon, but operating from Etsy, this shop has an incredible collection from 20s beaded maxi dresses to 70s floral jumpsuits. Vintage can be on the more expensive side, but prices at the Retro Room remain reasonable so you can shop with more peace of mind.

For more information, go to etsy.com

4. McCafferty's Art, Antiques & Uniques, 5 Victoria Place, Sion Mills

When it comes to vintage, sometimes all we think about is clothing, but retro style can extend to the home too.

At McCafferty’s, you will find a wide range of vintage artwork, furniture and even a postbox if that’s what you’re after! So if it’s a 60s alarm clock you need, or want to search for a unique piece that will catch your eye, look no further.

For more information, go to facebook.com

5. Campbell’s We Probably Have It, 3 Drum Road, Cookstown

The clue is in the name of this one. At Campbell’s, they probably have it!

Founded as Campbell’s Auction Rooms over 40 years ago, this warehouse of vintage goods has developed a well-earned reputation for sourcing and selling good quality used furniture in Mid Ulster. Here you can find uniquely selected pieces for your home and office to lend it that nostalgic, vintage and retro feel.