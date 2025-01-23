5 things many residents of Newtownabbey hope will happen in 2025

With residents hoping for an update on the highly-anticipated roll-out of Phase 2 of the Belfast Rapid Transit scheme between north and south Belfast, campaigners calling for the Mallusk incinerator proposals to be binned and continued success for our local sports clubs, 2025 could be a memorable year for people across the community.
Take a look at these five wishes for the year ahead. Are there any others you would add?
1. Things we want in 2025
With Ballyclare Rugby Football Club's first XV competing in the All-Ireland League for the first time in their history, as well as Ballyclare Comrades playing on a new surface at Dixon Park, 2025 could be another strong year for sports clubs across the borough, with fans hoping their teams will claim silverware this season. Photo: Paul McIlwaine LRPS
2. Things we want in 2025
As proposals for a waste treatment facility in the Boghill Road area of Mallusk continue to rumble on, residents and campaigners opposed to the project will be hoping that 2025 is the year that the plans are finally kicked into touch. Photo: Contributed
3. Things we want in 2025
Residents will be hoping to see an update on plans for the proposed route for Phase 2 of the Belfast Rapid Transit scheme in 2025. The project is set to link north Belfast to south Belfast, with Glengormley earmarked as the cut-off point for the northern section of the scheme. Photo: Department for Infrastructure
4. Things we want in 2025
Rathcoole residents opposed to the demolition of Abbotscoole House will be hoping the business case, recently submitted by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to the Department for Communities, is not approved and the flats can be retained. Photo: Google