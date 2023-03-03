5 top tips from Belfast-based corporate stylist Mary McGuigan for creating the perfect spring / summer office look

Working in an office in the spring and summer months can be difficult when you are dressed in formal attire that can often be uncomfortable in the better weather.

And for most, dressing for the office means wearing the same version of an outfit over and over again for fear of stepping too far outside the company fashion policy.

Belfast-based corporate stylist and fashion influencer Mary McGuigan believes the spring and summer is the perfect time to mix up your office look and create a more individual style that suits you, and the weather.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mary, who can be found on Instagram as corporateandcreativeimage has the following tips for creating your perfect spring/summer office look.

Belfast-based corporate stylist and fashion influencer Mary McGuigan believes the spring and summer is the perfect time to mix up your office look.

1. Layering

Advertisement

Advertisement

First of all, let's remember it’s good old Northern Ireland so swapping the sweaters for short sleeve shirts and blouses may not work straight away.

"Spring is our transitional season like Autumn so I always feel it is best to consider the art of layering. While you embrace tops in lighter fabrics remember to keep a good blazer handy, you may need it in the mornings but not so much in the afternoons.”

You can also opt for a light knit which wouldn’t require you additional layering. Pair with statement accessories, like a necklace or a scarf and bottoms such as wide-leg trousers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One of the most important things you need to consider when styling any outfit is to ensure what you are creating is comfortable," says Belfast-based corporate stylist and fashion influencer Mary McGuigan. Picture: Mathieu Decodts

2. Tailored shirt dresses

A tailored /shirt dress is a great alternative to suits for the office. Depending on your footwear, tights and boots will keep you warm in the cold and courts will keep you cool as we approach Summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Trench coat

A Mac trench coat, a wrap or a poncho are great alternatives to the winter coat while still helping you look professional. You can add a belt so that you look neater and tidier.

4. Comfort

“One of the most important things you need to consider when styling any outfit is to ensure what you are creating is comfortable and will work for sitting at your desk, meeting clients or going to events.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

5. Colour