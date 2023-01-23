Everyone is currently experiencing tough times, with finances posing a constant challenge for households across the country.

Belfast City Council has identified various different ways people in the community can get help, including different grants and advice given to those who need it.

From country-wide schemes to area-specific groups, here are some of the ways in which you can access help.

Fuel poverty hardship fund

Help is at hand for those struggling to make ends meet.

A £1 million hardship fund has been implemented by Belfast City Council to help households that find themselves in fuel poverty, with up to a £100 one-off payment being provided to those that fit the criteria.

Partnering with Ashton Community Trust, LCAP and NBAP, the vouchers will be available on a first come first served basis, so check your eligibility online and apply before the funding has gone.

For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/fuelhardshipfund

Warm Spaces Warm Welcome

Belfast City Council offers online advice on the cost of living.

Belfast City Council’s Warm Spaces Warm Welcome campaign aims to provide a space for older people to meet up with other individuals, indulge in a hot drink and snacks as well as keeping warm if they are struggling to afford to heat their home.

There are spaces where you can go to avoid the cold in nearly every neighbourhood, so check online where your nearest warm space is.

For more information, go to belfastcity.gov.uk/warmspaces

Food banks

There is a range of food banks open across Belfast that can help if you’re struggling to put food on the table due to the increased cost of all groceries. Whilst a referral is required for Trussell Trust food banks, there is lots of support available to help you feed your household.

For more information, go to trusselltrust.org/get-help/find-a-foodbank

Boiler Replacement Scheme

Applicable to all NI residents, the Boiler Replacement Scheme is aimed at households with a certain income who need to replace an inefficient boiler that is at least 15 years old. To help ensure that your house is kept warm during the winter and that you have a fully-working boiler, there is up to £1,000 available to help fund a boiler replacement.

For more information, go to nihe.gov.uk/ni-energy-advice/energy-efficiency-grants

Online advice

Alongside the grants and schemes available through the council, there are lots of handy tips to help you save money, including using the washing machine on a lower temperature and turning appliances off at the wall.

There are also lots of useful links on their website that direct you to more tailored businesses for any needs, requirements or queries you may have.