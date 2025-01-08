In Coleraine, one topic always come to the fore when members of the public discuss what they would like to see happen in Coleraine town centre – the opening of a branch of the retail chain Primark.

Many premises have been suggested as ideal venues to site the popular store including the vacant lot at Hanover Place, beside the KFC outlet. Others say they would like to see Primark open up in the former Marks & Spencer premises in the Diamond area.

With two thriving Primark outlets in Derry/Londonderry and one in Ballymena, it may be some time before Coleraine ever sees a branch open up on Bannside but it remains on the ‘wish list’ for many.

Over in Portrush, decades of calls for a skatepark for the resort have not diminished. Over the years, there have been calls for a dedicated park for skateboarding, rollerblading etc to be created at Metropole Park and at the Recreation Grounds.

Local skateboarders have created a mini skatepark at Station Square in Portrush and in March 2024, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council took full responsibility for that area, at a cost of around £10,000: “to ensure a consistent approach to inspection, upkeep and repair” and to “improve communication and co-operation with the skateboarding community” in the seaside town.

However, the wish for a full size, dedicated skatepark in the resort remains.

The granting of planning permission for a second McDonald’s fast food outlet in Coleraine last year revealed that lots of residents of Ballymoney were not “loving it” when it came to that decision.

Scores of people complained that, rather than having a second set of ‘golden arches’ in Coleraine, a new branch of McDonald’s should be opened up in Ballymoney. This was also coupled with calls for a cinema to be opened in Ballymoney.

The state and status of the building that was once the Town Hall is one of the most talked about issues with residents in Portstewart.

The former Town Hall was built in 1934, refurbished in 1972 and again in 1998, when much of its original ornamentation was removed. The building has remained vacant since 2019.

Seeing Portstewart Town Hall fall into a state of disrepair angered many local residents. Just recently, an application has been made to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council to change the former Town Hall into an ‘events facility and hostel’.

The recently-submitted planning application seeks permission to change the use of the listed building, at the Crescent, to an events facility and associated self-catering hostel accommodation.

It remains to be seen if these new plans make the wishes of many Portstewart residents come true in 2025.

Over in Ballycastle, a new leisure centre was on the ‘wish-list’ for many residents for many years – and, to end on a happy note – those residents received confirmation last year that those plans are set to come to fruition.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council approved plans for a new leisure centre in Ballycastle back in August 2024.

At a planning committee meeting on Wednesday, August 28, members approved the plans for new leisure centre with swimming pool, gym, studios and associated accommodation at the current Council-owned sports grounds at 13-39 Quay Road.

Plans also include provision for an accessible play park and a BMX pump track. So what’s on your wish list now for Ballycastle in future?

Those are just a few of the many wishes from within our community for 2025. Please share what you would like to happen in 2025 – Happy New Year to all our readers.

1 . THINGS WE WANT TO SEE IN 2025 The provision of a skatepark remains on the wish list for Portrush for 2025. Photo: Get Portrush a Skatepark

2 . THINGS WE WANT TO SEE IN 2025 A Primark store in Coleraine is still on the 2025 for many north coast shoppers. Photo: NI WORLD

3 . WHAT WE WANT TO SEE IN 2025 The future of Portstewart Town Hall has been a matter of concern for local residents for some time - their wish for 2025 could be to see it restored to its former glory. Photo: GOOGLE MAPS