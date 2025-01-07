In Lurgan many wish there was a solution to the railway gates issue. With more trains coming through the town on a regular basis, motorists feel they are consistently stuck in traffic. Many feel a new underpass or flyover would help solve the problem.

In Portadown locals would like to see the return of their swimming pool. The closure of Cascades has been deeply felt by residents, young and old. Their wish is for it to be refurbished and reopened.

In Craigavon there are high hopes that a new train halt will become a reality this year. Whether it is this year, next or in the near future, mystery still remains as to where it might be located.

What many residents of Portadown and Lurgan would like to see is more shops and nightlife in their town centres. Both communities feel that the town centres have been neglected in favour of Craigavon centre which has a new leisure centre and the high successful Rushmere Shopping Centre. Residents want more investment in their respective towns.

Across the Upper Bann area there have been so many sudden deaths, particularly of young men. Residents want more help and support for those struggling with their mental health and more investment in mental health locally.

The murders of several young women in our locality have been a massive concern in recent years. The hopes and wishes of the community are that violence against women and girls must stop.

Potholes have been an major issue across the area with many roads in rural areas verging on dangerous. Even major roads in our town centres have been badly affected by potholes. Locals want their roads properly resurfaced and regularly maintained.

Those are just a few of the many wishes from within our community for 2025. Please share what you would like to happen in 2025 and what you think the authorities or the community can do to help.

Happy New Year to all our readers.

