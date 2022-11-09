50 dives to celebrate 50 years of Portrush scuba
50 divers will take to Portrush Harbour this Saturday (November 12) to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Portrush Yacht Club's Skerrie Scuba.
Formed in 1972, Skerrie Scuba is one of the most successful dive clubs in NI.
On Saturday between 12.30pm and 4pm, 50 qualified divers will commemorate this significant milestone.
Over the past 50 years, Skerrie Scuba has trained hundreds of divers on the North Coast. After the dive, a free barbecue will be provided to divers and volunteers, sponsored by Plastic Welding NI.