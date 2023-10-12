Register
50+ info day and tea dance delights in Coleraine

Coleraine 50+ Forum entertained an impressive crowd at their annual information day and tea dance funded by the Housing Executive.
By Una Culkin
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:22 BST
Pictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Steven Callaghan at Coleraine 50+ Forum’s Info Day and tea dance In Lodge Hotel in Coleraine are (left to right), Patricia McQuillan, Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Tori Calderwood, Manager of COAST, Sally McDonald, Treasurer Coleraine 50+ Forum, John McAuley, Northern Ireland Fire Service, Maud Anderson, Chairperson Coleraine 50+ Forum, Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Causeway and Rosemary McCaw, Secretary of Coleraine 50+ Forum. Credit NIHEPictured with the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Steven Callaghan at Coleraine 50+ Forum’s Info Day and tea dance In Lodge Hotel in Coleraine are (left to right), Patricia McQuillan, Policing and Community Safety Partnership, Tori Calderwood, Manager of COAST, Sally McDonald, Treasurer Coleraine 50+ Forum, John McAuley, Northern Ireland Fire Service, Maud Anderson, Chairperson Coleraine 50+ Forum, Gareth Doran, Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Causeway and Rosemary McCaw, Secretary of Coleraine 50+ Forum. Credit NIHE
Groups from across the community enjoyed networking and exploring the services on offer for people over 50 at this community grant funded event held

in the comfortable surroundings of the Lodge Hotel.

A broad range of agencies provided stalls at the event offering vital resources and information for all in attendance. After a delicious lunch an afternoon of dancing followed with everyone taking to the dance floor with music by Liam McLaughlin.

Active community representative Rosemary McCaw said: “We strive to empower older members of our community by making them aware of activities that are accessible to them. Heartfelt thanks to the Housing Executive for bringing this very special event to fruition once again. We value older people so much and try through our work to give them the self-confidence get actively involved in our community.”

Mark Alexander, The Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager said: “Health and wellbeing is hugely important to us as an organisation. We are delighted to support an event that brings people together in such an informative yet holistic way.

“We provide a taxi service to the event for vulnerable residents who always enjoy the day immensely which instils a real sense of achievement among the event

organisers, stakeholders and funders. The day is a great opportunity for residents to meet new people, learn from each other and most importantly to have fun.

“Rosemary and the Coleraine 50+ forum pulled off yet another outstanding event.”