50+ info day and tea dance delights in Coleraine
Groups from across the community enjoyed networking and exploring the services on offer for people over 50 at this community grant funded event held
in the comfortable surroundings of the Lodge Hotel.
A broad range of agencies provided stalls at the event offering vital resources and information for all in attendance. After a delicious lunch an afternoon of dancing followed with everyone taking to the dance floor with music by Liam McLaughlin.
Active community representative Rosemary McCaw said: “We strive to empower older members of our community by making them aware of activities that are accessible to them. Heartfelt thanks to the Housing Executive for bringing this very special event to fruition once again. We value older people so much and try through our work to give them the self-confidence get actively involved in our community.”
Mark Alexander, The Housing Executive Causeway Area Manager said: “Health and wellbeing is hugely important to us as an organisation. We are delighted to support an event that brings people together in such an informative yet holistic way.
“We provide a taxi service to the event for vulnerable residents who always enjoy the day immensely which instils a real sense of achievement among the event
organisers, stakeholders and funders. The day is a great opportunity for residents to meet new people, learn from each other and most importantly to have fun.
“Rosemary and the Coleraine 50+ forum pulled off yet another outstanding event.”