50 of the best photos as Portadown RBP members step out on annual July 13 parade through the town
Sir Knights of Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No 5 enjoyed bright morning sunshine as they paraded through the town centre on July 13 before heading off for the demonstration at Scarva.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 19:33 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 19:34 BST
Spectators lined the streets to watch the parade, which began with a roll call at Carleton Street and included a service at the cenotaph.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the flavour of the popular annual Thirteenth parade.
