Harry McVicker (11) who plays the cymbals for Dunloy Accordion Band pictured before the start of the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-300.Harry McVicker (11) who plays the cymbals for Dunloy Accordion Band pictured before the start of the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-300.
50 of the best photos as Portadown RBP members step out on annual July 13 parade through the town

Sir Knights of Portadown Royal Black District Chapter No 5 enjoyed bright morning sunshine as they paraded through the town centre on July 13 before heading off for the demonstration at Scarva.
By Valerie Martin
Published 13th Jul 2023, 19:33 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 19:34 BST

Spectators lined the streets to watch the parade, which began with a roll call at Carleton Street and included a service at the cenotaph.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the flavour of the popular annual Thirteenth parade.

Looking smart and ready for Scarva are Sir Knights, Wilson Chambers, Robbie Anderson and Jim White. PT28-303.

Looking smart and ready for Scarva are Sir Knights, Wilson Chambers, Robbie Anderson and Jim White. PT28-303. Photo: Tony Hendron

Stephen McCullough pictured with his grand-daughters Hollie (6) and Eden Seeds (4) at the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-308.

Stephen McCullough pictured with his grand-daughters Hollie (6) and Eden Seeds (4) at the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-308. Photo: Tony Hendron

These spectators a prime spot in Church Street on Thursday morning to watch the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-307.

These spectators a prime spot in Church Street on Thursday morning to watch the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-307. Photo: Tony Hendron

Worshipful District Master, Sir Knight Raymond Walker lays a wreath at the war memorial at the beginning of the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-315.

Worshipful District Master, Sir Knight Raymond Walker lays a wreath at the war memorial at the beginning of the Portadown Thirteenth parade. PT28-315. Photo: Tony Hendron

