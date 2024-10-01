50 photos from golden event at St Jarlath's Primary School, Blackwatertown

Principal Jacqueline Loughran welcomed former head John Donaghy, highlighting the school's proud history. The event included a reunion of the 1974 Primary 1 class, sparking memories of childhood friendships and schooldays.

The celebration began with a Mass, where Fr Thomas McHugh paid tribute to all who have contributed to the school's success over the past five decades. A photo exhibition showcased memories from the past, while a supper provided a perfect opportunity for old friends to reconnect.