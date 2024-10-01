50 photos from golden event at St Jarlath's Primary School, Blackwatertown

Published 1st Oct 2024
Updated 1st Oct 2024, 18:23 BST
St Jarlath's Primary School in Blackwatertown, Co. Armagh, celebrated its 50th anniversary in style, with a gathering of past and present pupils and staff.

Principal Jacqueline Loughran welcomed former head John Donaghy, highlighting the school's proud history. The event included a reunion of the 1974 Primary 1 class, sparking memories of childhood friendships and schooldays.

The celebration began with a Mass, where Fr Thomas McHugh paid tribute to all who have contributed to the school's success over the past five decades. A photo exhibition showcased memories from the past, while a supper provided a perfect opportunity for old friends to reconnect.

Throughout the evening, the school's motto, "Finding success in every child", resonated, reflecting the enduring values that have guided St Jarlath's in nurturing generations of pupils.

Attending St Jarlath's Primary School's 50th anniversary supper and exhibition.

Attending St Jarlath's Primary School's 50th anniversary supper and exhibition.

Teaching staff at St Jarlath's Primary School's 50th anniversary event.

Teaching staff at St Jarlath's Primary School's 50th anniversary event.

Fr Thomas McHugh PP with Phil McKenna at the special event.

Fr Thomas McHugh PP with Phil McKenna at the special event.

St Jarlath's principals John Donaghy (retired) and Jacqueline Loughran.

St Jarlath's principals John Donaghy (retired) and Jacqueline Loughran.

