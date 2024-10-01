50 photos from golden event at St Jarlath's Primary School, Blackwatertown

Principal Jacqueline Loughran welcomed former head John Donaghy, highlighting the school's proud history. The event included a reunion of the 1974 Primary 1 class, sparking memories of childhood friendships and schooldays.
The celebration began with a Mass, where Fr Thomas McHugh paid tribute to all who have contributed to the school's success over the past five decades. A photo exhibition showcased memories from the past, while a supper provided a perfect opportunity for old friends to reconnect.
Throughout the evening, the school's motto, "Finding success in every child", resonated, reflecting the enduring values that have guided St Jarlath's in nurturing generations of pupils.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.