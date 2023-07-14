Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

50+ photos of Ballycastle Twelfth of July parade

The annual North Antrim Twelfth Demonstration was hosted by Ballycastle District LOL No. 23 and was held in the town of Ballycastle.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST

The other North Antrim Districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Cloughmills and Rasharkin joined with their Ballycastle Brethren to commemorate the 333rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.

There were over 40 lodges on parade, accompanied by 29 bands.

For all the latest news, breaking stories and features, log onto www.northernirelandworld.com and follow the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times Facebook pages.

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

1. Parades

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

2. Parades

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

3. Parades

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia

4. Parades

All the colour and spectacle of the Ballycastle Twelfth parade. Credit McAuley Multimedia Photo: kma

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
Related topics:BushmillsCloughmills