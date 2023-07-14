50+ photos of Ballycastle Twelfth of July parade
The annual North Antrim Twelfth Demonstration was hosted by Ballycastle District LOL No. 23 and was held in the town of Ballycastle.
By Una Culkin
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 11:07 BST
The other North Antrim Districts of Ballymoney, Bushmills, Cloughmills and Rasharkin joined with their Ballycastle Brethren to commemorate the 333rd Anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
There were over 40 lodges on parade, accompanied by 29 bands.
