50 photos of ‘Sam’ visiting St John the Baptist’s College, Portadown

By The Newsroom
Published 26th Sep 2024, 19:25 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2024, 19:36 BST
St John The Baptist's College said it was delighted to welcome “the one and only Sam Maguire Cup” on Thursday (September 26).

Staff, pupils, Chaplain Fr Clarke and governors had the opportunity to lift the much-coveted All-Ireland GAA trophy during its visit to the Portadown school.

In a statement, the college added: “The presence of Barry McCambridge and Oisin Conarty (both of whom have been nominated for awards) made the occasion even more special.”

College pupils also brought the cup into the nearby residential nursing home where “there was much excitement from residents and staff there also”.

Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the event.

Staff and pupils of St John the Baptist's College received a visit from two Armagh team players on Thursday who brought the Sam Maguire Cup along for photographs. PT39-220.

1. Sam Visits

Staff and pupils of St John the Baptist's College received a visit from two Armagh team players on Thursday who brought the Sam Maguire Cup along for photographs. PT39-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

A guard of honour for two Armagh players and the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-223.

2. Sam Visits

A guard of honour for two Armagh players and the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pupils had a chance to lift the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-230.

3. Sam Visits

Pupils had a chance to lift the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-230. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Sam arrives in style at St John the Baptist's College. PT39-221.

4. Sam Visits

Sam arrives in style at St John the Baptist's College. PT39-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Previous
1 / 13
Next Page
Related topics:CollegePortadown