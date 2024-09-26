50 photos of ‘Sam’ visiting St John the Baptist’s College, Portadown

Staff, pupils, Chaplain Fr Clarke and governors had the opportunity to lift the much-coveted All-Ireland GAA trophy during its visit to the Portadown school.

In a statement, the college added: “The presence of Barry McCambridge and Oisin Conarty (both of whom have been nominated for awards) made the occasion even more special.”

College pupils also brought the cup into the nearby residential nursing home where “there was much excitement from residents and staff there also”.

Here’s a selection of Tony Hendron’s photos from the event.

1 . Sam Visits Staff and pupils of St John the Baptist's College received a visit from two Armagh team players on Thursday who brought the Sam Maguire Cup along for photographs. PT39-220. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Sam Visits A guard of honour for two Armagh players and the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-223. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Sam Visits Pupils had a chance to lift the Sam Maguire Cup. PT39-230. Photo: TONY HENDRON

4 . Sam Visits Sam arrives in style at St John the Baptist's College. PT39-221. Photo: TONY HENDRON