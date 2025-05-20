500 dementia patients and carers to receive special high tech wrist bands due to funding from Portadown Rotary Club
Donated by The Rotary Club, Portadown at a special event at the Seagoe Hotel on Monday, the high tech wristbands can help find people with dementia giving their carers comfort and reassurance.
The wristbands have a QR code and, when activated on the Age Concern, Causeway database, will display the wearer’s name and carer’s contact number when scanned by a smartphone.
Paul McAllister from the Rotary Club said: “These wristbands are a safeguarding initiative and an invaluable support for people living with dementia and their families and carers.
"The scheme has a number of benefits which include reducing the risk of harm for those living with dementia when away from their homes, whilst giving peace of mind to their families and carers.”
At the event were Rhonda Mullan, Social Care Lead for dementia, on behalf of Mike Nesbitt, Minister for Health. Deputy lord Major Cllr Kyle Savage ABC Council area. Representatives from the emergency services, PSNI, Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue Service. Politicians from all parties attended invited.
Also there were Dementia and Alzheimer’s Services, staff from Southern Area Trust, Carole Murray, Crisp, and Dementia Southern Area Care Trust.
More than 22,000 people are living with dementia in Northern Ireland, according to the Alzheimer’s Society