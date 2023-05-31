Register
50th anniversary Act of Remembrance and unveiling of Coleraine Bomb Memorial

To mark the 50th anniversary of the 1973 Coleraine bomb, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will host an Act of Remembrance Service and unveiling of a permanent memorial to those who lost their lives.
By Una Culkin
Published 31st May 2023, 09:29 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 09:29 BST

The memorial has come to fruition following consultation and engagement with victims’ families and some of those immediately impacted by the bombing.

In May 2022, a granite plaque was gifted by Murdock Memorials, Coleraine, and sited at Railway Road - marking the location of the first bomb, which caused the death of six people and injuring many others.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the 50th anniversary event, which takes place on Monday, June 12, at 3pm at Coleraine Town Hall, Coleraine. Please note that this is an outdoor event.

The memorial stone in Railway RoadThe memorial stone in Railway Road
The memorial stone in Railway Road

Anyone wishing attend is asked to arrive by 2.45 pm. A one-minute silence will take place at 3pm marking the time of the first explosion.

Car parking is available nearby at Abbey Street or The Mall car parks.

