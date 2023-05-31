50th anniversary Act of Remembrance and unveiling of Coleraine Bomb Memorial

The memorial has come to fruition following consultation and engagement with victims’ families and some of those immediately impacted by the bombing.
In May 2022, a granite plaque was gifted by Murdock Memorials, Coleraine, and sited at Railway Road - marking the location of the first bomb, which caused the death of six people and injuring many others.
Members of the public are welcome to attend the 50th anniversary event, which takes place on Monday, June 12, at 3pm at Coleraine Town Hall, Coleraine. Please note that this is an outdoor event.
Anyone wishing attend is asked to arrive by 2.45 pm. A one-minute silence will take place at 3pm marking the time of the first explosion.
Car parking is available nearby at Abbey Street or The Mall car parks.