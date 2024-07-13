The demonstration is the largest Orange gathering in the world on the day with 11 district lodges on parade – a total of 150 private lodges and almost 5,000 brethren. In addition, ladies from the Association of Loyal Orangewomen of Ireland took part, along with a number of junior boys and junior girls lodges.
Almost 70 bands accompanied the parade, some from Scotland, along with Lambeg drums.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture some of the colour and spectacle of the day.
1. Twelfth 2024
Proud grandad John Russell poses with his grandson Louis Lamont (5) at Killylea on the 12th. PT28-287. Photo: Tony Hendron
2. Twelfth 2024
Enjoying the day out at Killylea are Emma and Ben McAlister from Loughgall and from left, Daniel Muldoon (8 months), Leah Ogibly (2) and Anna Ogilby (5). PT28-277,. Photo: Tony Hendron
3. Twelfth 2024
Portadown ladies Caroline McClelland and Wendy Farmer looking cool at the 12th demonstration in Killylea. PT28-279. Photo: Tony Hendron
4. Twelfth 2024
It was a great day out for the children at Killylea on the 12th. Pictured at the field are from left, Sienna Wright (3), Tommy O'Hara (5), Pippa Gaston (6), Sophie Gardiner (7) and Jack O'Hara (2). PT28-278. Photo: Tony Hendron
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.