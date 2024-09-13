51 memorable photos from Ballymacnab GAA hosting the Sam Maguire Cup

Led by Ballymacnab Pipe Band, Armagh star forward and Ballymacnab player, Rory Grugan, alongside team physio Maura McGeeney and Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, proudly paraded the coveted trophy onto the field.

Over 500 families gathered to witness the occasion, with many grabbing the opportunity to get photos with Rory and the Sam Maguire, creating lasting memories for the local community. The event was a proud moment for Ballymacnab, marking a highlight in Armagh’s sporting history.