51 memorable photos from Ballymacnab GAA hosting the Sam Maguire Cup

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:35 BST
Ballymacnab GAA recently hosted a memorable celebration to mark Armagh's All-Ireland triumph, with a special visit from the Sam Maguire Cup

Led by Ballymacnab Pipe Band, Armagh star forward and Ballymacnab player, Rory Grugan, alongside team physio Maura McGeeney and Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney, proudly paraded the coveted trophy onto the field.

Over 500 families gathered to witness the occasion, with many grabbing the opportunity to get photos with Rory and the Sam Maguire, creating lasting memories for the local community. The event was a proud moment for Ballymacnab, marking a highlight in Armagh’s sporting history.

Maeve Smyth enjoying the celebration at Pairc na nGael Ballymacnab Co.Armagh

1. Hosting Sam

Maeve Smyth enjoying the celebration at Pairc na nGael Ballymacnab Co.Armagh Photo: Liam McArdle

Kevin Gribben applauds as Ballymacnab welcomes Sam Maguire.

2. Hosting Sam

Kevin Gribben applauds as Ballymacnab welcomes Sam Maguire. Photo: Liam McArdle

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney addressing the crowd as Ballymacnab welcomes Sam Maguire.

3. Hosting Sam

Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney addressing the crowd as Ballymacnab welcomes Sam Maguire. Photo: Liam McArdle

Brendan McCone at the special event at Pairc na nGael Ballymacnab Co.Armagh.

4. Hosting Sam

Brendan McCone at the special event at Pairc na nGael Ballymacnab Co.Armagh. Photo: Liam McArdle

