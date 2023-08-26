Register
Keeping in tune along the route.Keeping in tune along the route.
51 pictures as Co Antrim Royal Black members take part in Lisburn 'Last Saturday' parade

Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution and accompanying bands stepped out in Lisburn for the Co Antrim 'Last Saturday' demonstration.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2023, 21:36 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 21:38 BST

Six districts took part in the parade - Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare – made up of 79 preceptories and accompanied by around 75 bands.

This was the first time since 2015 that Lisburn hosted the ‘Last Saturday’ parade.

Concentrating hard on the job in hand.

Concentrating hard on the job in hand. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Stepping out in the Co Antrim parade.

Stepping out in the Co Antrim parade. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Enjoying the day out at the parade.

Enjoying the day out at the parade. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Enjoying the parade.

Enjoying the parade. Photo: Last Saturday in Lisburn

