51 pictures as Co Antrim Royal Black members take part in Lisburn 'Last Saturday' parade
Thousands of members of the Royal Black Institution and accompanying bands stepped out in Lisburn for the Co Antrim 'Last Saturday' demonstration.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2023, 21:36 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 21:38 BST
Six districts took part in the parade - Lisburn, Ballymena, Antrim, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare – made up of 79 preceptories and accompanied by around 75 bands.
This was the first time since 2015 that Lisburn hosted the ‘Last Saturday’ parade.
