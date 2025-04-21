53 of the best pictures from the Apprentice Boys of Derry parade in Lisburn on Easter Monday

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Apr 2025, 18:07 BST
Thousands of people took part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry Belfast and District Amalgamated Committee’s Easter Monday parade in Lisburn.

There was also a big turnout of spectators who lined the streets along the route from Wallace Park to watch the Apprentice Boys on parade with around 50 bands..

1. Apprentice Boys parade

Louise Spratt pictured at the parade in Lisburn. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

2. Apprentice Boys parade

Stepping out in the Apprentice Boys parade on Easter Monday in Lisburn. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

3. Apprentice Boys parade

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys parade on Easter Monday in Lisburn. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

4. Apprentice Boys parade

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys parade on Easter Monday in Lisburn. Photo: Arthur Allison / Pacemaker Press

