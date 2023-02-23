"The need for a social supermarket in Portadown is very real,” said Gemma Managh of the new Freedom Food Pantry which welcomed 53 members in the weeks prior to its official opening.

Gemma, Compassion Support Worker at Emmanuel Church, who spearheaded the setting up of this new supermarket in Meadow Lane, said: “It is about giving a hand up not just a hand out and we cheer them on every step of the way.”

Chris Leech, of Freedom Foods Pantry in Portadown which was officially opened on Thursday by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Lord Mayor Paul Greenfield.

She explained that for a small membership fee of £6 for a family and £4 for a single shop, members will receive an allocated amount of food based on a hearts and diamonds system. “Members have choice as to which foods they receive and by paying their membership fee there is a sense of dignity and worth. Through the pantry there is a relationship so it isn’t just a one off crisis need.”

She said initially membership is for six weeks but this can be extended according to need. And they also help with debt, cooking courses, clothing and much more.

She revealed that in the 11 months since the Freedom Food Pantry opened in Lurgan they had over 1400 visits helping 305 families. And she added there were celebrations when debts were cleared and members no longer need support.

Gemma said: “Towards the end of last year we were getting more and more applications from people in the Portadown area and we felt it was time to establish one in Portadown.”

Chris Leech, Chairman of Craigavon Area Foodbank who has been the driving force behind the Freedom Pantry project, said there needs to be adequate and fair wages. “We can’t continue to pay people subsistence wages while larger corporations make huge profits yet they are not adequately taxed.”

He also called for a fair benefit system claiming that the current system has ‘oppressive practices’ including the two child limit. He also pointed to the five week wait for Universal Credit which the government attempts to mitigate with a ‘loan’ which leads to unaffordable debt.

Mr Leech called for political action on all levels. “It is morally reprehensible that we have an impasse when it comes to government,” he said calling for politicians to get Stormont up and running again.

He also called for regulation in the private rental market revealing that 80% of the clients to the social supermarkets and food bank are from the private rental sector.

"Not only has our health service been working in crisis mode but our community sector has been working in crisis mode and people are at a point where they are exhausted. I look at my staff and I wonder how much longer can we continue to provide this level of service which should be in part provided by the state,” said Mr Leech adding that the Conservative government has created a significant gap between rich and poor.

