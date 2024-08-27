53-year-old Andrew Agnew who sadly died in hospital following a collision on the Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday, August 26. Photo: PSNI

A Ballymoney man has died following a collision on the Frosses Road in Dunloy on Monday (August 26).

PSNI Inspector Cherith Adair said: “Motorcyclist 53-year-old Andrew Agnew sadly died in hospital a short time after the collision, which occurred at the junction of Frosses Road and Station Road at around 8.20pm.”

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are investigating and have asked witnesses or anyone with dashcam or other footage to call 101, quoting reference 1351 26/08/24, or submit information online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/