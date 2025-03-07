54 fabulous photos as Portadown children get all dressed up for World Book Day

By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Mar 2025, 13:46 BST
World Book Day 2025 has been celebrated throughout the Portadown area with hundreds of children – and school staff - joining in the fun of the international celebration of books and reading.

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on Thursday, March 6 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures when he popped into St John The Baptist Primary School / Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Ballyoran Primary School, Hart Memorial Primary School and Millington Primary School.

We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up in their fun costumes and we were delighted with the response. Thanks to all who shared their pictures with us.

All dressed up for World Book Day are St John the Baptist Primary School P4 pupils, Patrick as Mr Bean, Anna as The Mad Hatter and Chloe as a fairy. PT09-200.

All dressed up for World Book Day are St John the Baptist Primary School P4 pupils, Patrick as Mr Bean, Anna as The Mad Hatter and Chloe as a fairy. PT09-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Hart Memorial Primary School P7 pupils, Borislava, left, dressed as Mrs Wonka and Ellie who dressed as Wally for World Book Day. PT09-216.

Hart Memorial Primary School P7 pupils, Borislava, left, dressed as Mrs Wonka and Ellie who dressed as Wally for World Book Day. PT09-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Enjoying the World Book Day fun at Hart Memorial Primary School are from left, Teacher, Suzanne Clarke, Freya, P6, Teacher, Stephanie Woods, Ruth, P6 and Carolinr Trueman, classroom assistant. PT09-213.

Enjoying the World Book Day fun at Hart Memorial Primary School are from left, Teacher, Suzanne Clarke, Freya, P6, Teacher, Stephanie Woods, Ruth, P6 and Carolinr Trueman, classroom assistant. PT09-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Getting into the spirit of World Book Day at Hart Memorial Primary School are P5 and 6 pupils along with school principal, Mr Andrew Frizzell and teacher Suzanne Clarke. PT09-214.

Getting into the spirit of World Book Day at Hart Memorial Primary School are P5 and 6 pupils along with school principal, Mr Andrew Frizzell and teacher Suzanne Clarke. PT09-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

