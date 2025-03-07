54 fabulous photos as Portadown children get all dressed up for World Book Day

Many left their normal school uniforms at home on Thursday, March 6 and instead dressed up for the day as characters from their favourite books.
Photographer Tony Hendron took these great pictures when he popped into St John The Baptist Primary School / Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Ballyoran Primary School, Hart Memorial Primary School and Millington Primary School.
We also asked our readers to share photos of their children dressed up in their fun costumes and we were delighted with the response. Thanks to all who shared their pictures with us.
1. World Book Day
All dressed up for World Book Day are St John the Baptist Primary School P4 pupils, Patrick as Mr Bean, Anna as The Mad Hatter and Chloe as a fairy. PT09-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. World Book Day
Hart Memorial Primary School P7 pupils, Borislava, left, dressed as Mrs Wonka and Ellie who dressed as Wally for World Book Day. PT09-216. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. World Book Day
Enjoying the World Book Day fun at Hart Memorial Primary School are from left, Teacher, Suzanne Clarke, Freya, P6, Teacher, Stephanie Woods, Ruth, P6 and Carolinr Trueman, classroom assistant. PT09-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. World Book Day
Getting into the spirit of World Book Day at Hart Memorial Primary School are P5 and 6 pupils along with school principal, Mr Andrew Frizzell and teacher Suzanne Clarke. PT09-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
