Take a look at these 55 fantastic photos from the hotel’s Christmas Party Nights by Liam McArdle Photography – can you spot anyone you know?
1. Christmas Party Night
Richhill Dance Studio enjoying the Christmas Party Night at Armagh City Hotel. Photo: Liam McArdle
2. Christmas Party Night
Zack McCarragher, Lee Purvis and Jake Walker enjoying the Christmas Party Night at Armagh City Hotel. Photo: Liam McArdle
3. Christmas Party Night
Orla Mackle, Gemma Gillanders and Megan Grant enjoying the Christmas Party Night at Armagh City Hotel. Photo: Liam McArdle
4. Christmas Party Night
Rachel Belshaw and Gemma Chambers enjoying the Christmas Party Night at Armagh City Hotel. Photo: Liam McArdle
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.