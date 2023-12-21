Register
BREAKING
Oscar, left, and Sam who were two of the narrators in the Cope Primary School, Loughgall, KS1 nativity play, Hey Ewe! PT50-209.Oscar, left, and Sam who were two of the narrators in the Cope Primary School, Loughgall, KS1 nativity play, Hey Ewe! PT50-209.
Oscar, left, and Sam who were two of the narrators in the Cope Primary School, Loughgall, KS1 nativity play, Hey Ewe! PT50-209.

56 of the most adorable pictures from Christmas nativity plays in primary schools around Portadown

A highlight of the primary school year is the annual nativity play and this year parents and friends of pupils at Portadown schools were treated to a variety of great seasonal productions.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:36 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT

From playing the part of angels and shepherds to Mary, Joseph and of course, the wee donkey, pupils enjoyed dressing up for the occasion and becoming little stars of the stage.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to Ballyoran Primary School, Cope Primary School in Loughgall, Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, St John the Baptist Primary School and Bunscoil Eoin Baiste to capture these adorable pictures.

Reuben and Brody who played Mary and Joseph in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play. PT50-608.

1. Ballyoran Primary School nativity play

Reuben and Brody who played Mary and Joseph in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play. PT50-608. Photo: Tony Hendron

Ballyoran Primary School pupils who played the landlords in the school nativity play. PT50-609.

2. Ballyoran Primary School nativity play

Ballyoran Primary School pupils who played the landlords in the school nativity play. PT50-609. Photo: Tony Hendron

Isaac, Jose and Jason who played the Three Kings in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play. PT60-610.

3. Ballyoran Primary School nativity play

Isaac, Jose and Jason who played the Three Kings in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play. PT60-610. Photo: Tony Hendron

Playing the camels in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play are from left, Erin, Dercie and Varshita. PT50-611.

4. Ballyoran Primary School nativity play

Playing the camels in the Ballyoran Primary School nativity play are from left, Erin, Dercie and Varshita. PT50-611. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownLoughgall