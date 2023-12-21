56 of the most adorable pictures from Christmas nativity plays in primary schools around Portadown
A highlight of the primary school year is the annual nativity play and this year parents and friends of pupils at Portadown schools were treated to a variety of great seasonal productions.
By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:36 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 16:38 GMT
From playing the part of angels and shepherds to Mary, Joseph and of course, the wee donkey, pupils enjoyed dressing up for the occasion and becoming little stars of the stage.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to Ballyoran Primary School, Cope Primary School in Loughgall, Hamiltonsbawn Primary School, St John the Baptist Primary School and Bunscoil Eoin Baiste to capture these adorable pictures.
