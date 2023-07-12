57 fabulous photos as Portadown lodges and bands step out on the Twelfth 2023
Portadown enjoyed its own Twelfth parade on Wednesday morning as lodges and bands stepped out through the town before heading off to the Co Armagh demonstration in Lurgan.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 20:17 BST
The morning’s proceedings included an act of remembrance and wreath-laying at the war memorial.
Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture the atmosphere of the parade.
