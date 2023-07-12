Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Paul Bonis from Clounagh LOL 9 pictured before the parade with daughters Tiana (8) and Arina (5). PT28-204.Paul Bonis from Clounagh LOL 9 pictured before the parade with daughters Tiana (8) and Arina (5). PT28-204.
Paul Bonis from Clounagh LOL 9 pictured before the parade with daughters Tiana (8) and Arina (5). PT28-204.

57 fabulous photos as Portadown lodges and bands step out on the Twelfth 2023

Portadown enjoyed its own Twelfth parade on Wednesday morning as lodges and bands stepped out through the town before heading off to the Co Armagh demonstration in Lurgan.
By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Jul 2023, 19:48 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 20:17 BST

The morning’s proceedings included an act of remembrance and wreath-laying at the war memorial.

Photographer Tony Hendron was on hand to capture the atmosphere of the parade.

All smiles as the Bell family wait for the 12th parade to arrive in Portadown town centre.PT28-208.

1. The Twelfth 2023

All smiles as the Bell family wait for the 12th parade to arrive in Portadown town centre.PT28-208. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Worshipful District Master, Nigel Dawson lays a wreath at the War Memorial on Wednesday during the annual 12th parade. PT28-207.

2. The Twelfth 2023

Portadown Worshipful District Master, Nigel Dawson lays a wreath at the War Memorial on Wednesday during the annual 12th parade. PT28-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

Waiting for the 12th parade to arrive in Portadown town centre are James Beattie and children, Harry (2), Zach (2), and Jacob (1) along with Alfie Greenaway (10). PT28-209.

3. The Twelfth 2023

Waiting for the 12th parade to arrive in Portadown town centre are James Beattie and children, Harry (2), Zach (2), and Jacob (1) along with Alfie Greenaway (10). PT28-209. Photo: Tony Hendron

Brother and sister, Flossie-Bo McIvor (9) and Frankie (10) pictured before the Portadown 12th parade on Wednesday. PT28-200.

4. The Twelfth 2023

Brother and sister, Flossie-Bo McIvor (9) and Frankie (10) pictured before the Portadown 12th parade on Wednesday. PT28-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

Next Page
Page 1 of 14
Related topics:Portadown