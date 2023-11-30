A BANBRIDGE man is on the final leg of an emotional year-long running challenge in his dad’s memory.

Adam Topping with dad Tom.

Adam Topping’s father, Tom, sadly passed away in April 2021 to Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS), a form of blood cancer.

In 2022, Adam took part in the Belfast City Marathon, raising an incredible £12,000 for charity.

This year, he decided to challenge himself again - and raise the bar even higher - by running 5K a day, for 365 days, in support of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI - the only charity in Northern Ireland dedicated to blood cancer research.

Their mission is to improve survival rates and quality of life for all blood cancer patients by supporting clinicians, scientists and students researching the disease.

“For me, doing this helps me cope with the loss,” 40-year-old Adam told the Chronicle.

“Dad is on my mind every day and keeping his memory alive is what really helps me.

“You have your moments when you break down. The times when you were able to pick up the phone before, sadly that’s not an option any more.

“But I know he’s looking down on us and guiding us. I’ve got great support from my partner Vicky and the kids and, as a family, we are all there for each other.

“Daddy was loyal and hardworking. He would have gone up the street for a five-minute message and it would have taken him two hours, because he would have been stopping and chatting to people.

“He was the head of the family, the rock and the glue that kept us all together.

“Mummy has found it really tough, as they were joined at the hip and went everywhere together.”

Tom and Carol ran the popular ‘Sumthin’ gift shop in Rathfriland Street for 25 years and, following their retirement, they enjoyed spending weekends at the caravan in Newcastle.

Adam and his dad had a special bond through sport, playing golf and following the fortunes of their beloved Chelsea FC.

“So many people have commented on the 5K challenge and said ‘your daddy would be proud of what you’re doing’.

“He took great pride in all the kids and he lived for his grandchildren.

“We had another wee baby in February and that’s the only grandchild he never got to meet.”

Adam added: “I’ve got my faith and I know daddy had his faith.

“You feel his presence in times where you need that lift and reassurance…you just know he’s there.”

For website designer Adam - who is also a coach at Glenavon Academy and helps with the club admin - it has been an “intense” few months.

“Running a 5K is around 21-25 minutes every day; it gets your mind off things and clears your head a bit,” he said.

“To be honest, it’s been a welcome distraction even though it’s been gruelling in terms of the intensity.

“I only launched the fundraising page last month, with 70 days of the challenge to go.

“Daddy passed away at 70, and he was in the hospital for 70 days, so I thought it was a poignant moment to launch it.

“For the final 5K run on New Year’s Eve, I’m trying to encourage a few people to join in and I have a few friends who are going to do it with me.

“The plan is to run the event late morning, with further details to be confirmed, including the 5K route in due course.

“With my connections at Glenavon FC the plan is to start and finish the event there. We will be providing some tea/coffee and refreshments at the club for spectators, runners and supporters with, hopefully, a raffle.

“If any local business would like to sponsor a prize in the raffle, or help out in any way, that would be fantastic. Please get in touch by email at: [email protected]

“People have been very generous in what they've donated so far and I’m so grateful.

“Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI does amazing work. As a family, we’ve been down to an open night to see the work they do.

“It’s unreal what they are trying to achieve in terms of cures. Every bit we can get for them aids the scientists to try and, ultimately, find the cure.

“Our hope is that it can help someone else down the line.”